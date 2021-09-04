O’s rally against Chapman, win after nearly no-hitting Yanks

AP National Sports

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Aroldis Chapman gave up Pedro Severino’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees lost to Baltimore 4-3 after the last-place Orioles took a no-hitter into the seventh. Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the eighth tied it at 3, and manager Aaron Boone went to his All-Star closer with the save taken out of play. Ryan Mountcastle struck out against Chapman leading off but reached via wild pitch. Austin Hays singled and Trey Mancini walked to load the bases, and Chapman struck out Ramón Urías before Severino’s fly to deep left field easily scored Mountcastle from third.