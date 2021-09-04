Martial’s goal not enough as France held 1-1 at Ukraine

AP National Sports

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Anthony Martial’s first goal in five years was not enough as France drew at Ukraine 1-1 in World Cup qualifying to remain winless in five games. Midfielder Mykola Shaparenko’s stunning strike just before halftime put Ukraine ahead and Martial equalized in the 50th. France leads Europe Group D with nine points from five games while Finland is second with five points but has played two games less. The Finns are ahead of third-place Ukraine on goal difference after beating Kazakhstan 1-0. France was missing striker Kylian Mbappe because of a right calf injury.