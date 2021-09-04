Lane provides spark, Middle Tennessee tops Monmouth 50-15

AP National Sports

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylin Lane returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter and added four catches for 91 yards and a score as Middle Tennessee overpowered FCS-member Monmouth 50-15 in a season opener. Lane’s punt return was the first score of the game. Monmouth answered with Tony Muskett’s 22-yard scoring strike to Ezrah Archie to knot the score at 7. The Blue Raiders took the lead for good on two Bailey Hockman TD passes _ a 29-yarder to DJ England-Chisholm and a 22-yarder to Lane. The Blue Raiders outscored the Hawks 22-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away.