Ga. Southern keeps Gardner-Webb at bay in 30-25 win

AP National Sports

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Logan Wright ran for 178 yards and a touchdown and Georgia Southern held off Gardner-Webb for a 30-25 win in a season opener. Wright’s 8-yard touchdown run with 6:32 left extended the Eagles’ lead to 30-18. Gardner-Webb then proceeded to march 75 yards in 11 plays and drew within 30-25 when Bailey Fisher threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Justin Franklin with 2:59 left. After forcing a punt, Gardner-Webb marched into Georgia Southern territory before back-to-back sacks of Fisher in the final seconds ended the Bulldogs’ threat.