Desmond Ridder, No. 8 Cincinnati beat Miami of Ohio 49-14

AP National Sports

CINCINNATI (AP) — Desmond Ridder was 20 of 25 for 295 yards and four touchdowns and No. 8 Cincinnati beat Miami of Ohio 49-14 on Saturday in the opener for both teams. The Bearcats tied the series that began in 1888 at 59-59-7. Ridder threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Scott on the second play from scrimmage. It was the longest TD toss of his career. Ridder also ran six times for 31 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown carry. The fifth-year senior had one interception. Jerome Ford added 121 yards rushing yards on 12 carries, scoring on a 21-yard run in the second quarter.