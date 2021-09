AP National Sports

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Virginia beat William & Mary 43-0 on in the opener for both teams. Armstrong hit Demick Starling on a 65-yard scoring pass and Ra’Shaun Henry from five yards out. The Cavaliers limited the Tribe to 183 yards and posted their first shutout since they beat South Carolina 28-0 in the Belk Bowl in 2018.