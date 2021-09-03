Walker runs for 264 yards as Spartans beat Wildcats 38-21

AP National Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Kenneth Walker III ran for a career-high 264 yards and a personal-best four touchdowns in an impressive debut with his new team, and Michigan State beat Northwestern 38-21 in the season opener. Walker more than doubled his previous high of 131 yards for Wake Forest in a loss to North Carolina State last season. He never ran for more than three TDs in two years with the Demon Deacons. Walker set the tone in this one when he broke off a 75-yard touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage and scored from the 3 on the next possession to make it 14-0. The Spartans cruised from there, denying the Wildcats the payback they were seeking. Northwestern lost in East Lansing last season.