On facing Djokovic at US Open: ‘Oh, no!’ or ‘Let’s go!’

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kei Nishikori is the next man standing between Novak Djokovic and the completion of a calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open. And Nishikori says it’s obvious he would rather not be stuck facing the top-seeded Djokovic in New York on Saturday. After all, Djokovic is 23-0 at major tournaments in 2021 as he closes in on the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver in 1969. And then there is this: Nishikori has lost 16 times in a row to Djokovic. But there are players at the U.S. Open who would relish the challenge and opportunity that would come with facing Djokovic.

Associated Press

