Kansas scores late to beat S. Dakota 17-14 in Leipold debut

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jason Bean connected with Lawrence Arnold for the second time in the game with 1:12 remaining Friday night, allowing Kansas to escape with a 17-14 victory over South Dakota in coach Lance Leipold’s debut with the Jayhawks. The Coyoteshad pulled ahead when Kansas native Travis Theis ran 25 yards for a go-ahead score with 5:16 to go. The student section rushed the field to celebrate the end of a 13-game skid — albeit against an FCS opponent — and the Jayhawks’ first win since beating Texas Tech on Oct. 26, 2019.