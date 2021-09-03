Garneau slugs 2 homers, Tigers pound reeling Reds 15-5

AP National Sports

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dustin Garneau hit a two-run homer and a solo shot, Robbie Grossman had a three-run blast, and the Detroit Tigers routed the struggling Cincinnati Reds 15-5. Jonathan India and Eugenio Suárez homered for the Reds, who have lost five of six. Cincinnati’s lead over St. Louis for the NL’s second wild card is down to 1 1/2 games. Garneau’s first homer, a liner into the left-field seats, came during a six-run sixth inning in which Detroit had eight of its 18 hits. Garneau, who had just one other long ball this season, got the first multihomer game of his career when he connected again the next inning.