Cort Nielsen takes 3rd win at Vuelta, Roglic keeps lead

AP National Sports

MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain (AP) — Magnus Cort Nielsen has won his third stage of the Spanish Vuelta after winning a bunch sprint on stage 19. The Danish rider had already prevailed in stages 6 and 12. Nielsen was part of an early breakaway group that collaborated well to keep the peloton from reeling them in. Primoz Roglic’s comfortable race lead was unthreatened with two days remaining. Roglic is on pace to win his third consecutive Vuelta. He kept his commanding advantage of 2:30 over Enric Mas. Mas’ Movistar teammate Miguel Ángel López remained third at 2:53.