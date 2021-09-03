Charlotte tops Duke 31-28 for 1st win over Power 5 team

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Reynolds threw for 324 yards with three touchdowns, including an 11-yard scoring strike to Shadrick Byrd with 33 seconds left as the Charlotte 49ers knocked off Duke 31-28 for the school’s first ever win against a Power Five team. Victor Tucker had eight catches for 133 yards and Grant DuBose, a transfer Division II Miles College, caught four passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers, who avenged a 53-19 loss to the Blue Devils last season. The 49ers overcame a Duke school-record 255 yards and three touchdowns from Mataeo Durant. Gunnar Holmberg threw for 258 yards and a score in his first career start but also fumbled inside the Charlotte 5-yard line.