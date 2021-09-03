Bills look to take control again in young, new-look AFC East

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills stormed to the top of the AFC East and kept going last season. Nearly all the way to the Super Bowl. Now comes the encore, and the expectations remain just as lofty. The first step in that journey was winning the AFC East, which had been locked down by New England for most of the last two decades. The last time a non-Belichick coached team won consecutive AFC East titles was when the Patriots did it under Bill Parcells in 1996 and Pete Carroll in 1997. The division includes a quartet of young quarterbacks in Allen, Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, New York’s Zach Wilson and New England’s Mac Jones.