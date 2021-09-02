Sweden fights back to beat Spain 2-1 in World Cup qualifying

AP National Sports

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has come from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and leapfrog the visitors for first place of their World Cup qualifying group. Carlos Soler scored five minutes into his debut for Spain to put the visitors in front. But Aleksander Isak leveled seconds later and Viktor Claesson put Sweden ahead for good in the 57th. Sweden took control of Europe’s Group B with nine points from three games. Spain fell to second place with seven points from four games. Only the group winners directly qualify for the World Cup. Second-place finishers face a playoff.