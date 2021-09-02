No. 8 Cincinnati, Miami renew rivalry after pandemic break

AP National Sports

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — No. 8 Cincinnati has hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff and has big games on the nonconference schedule at No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 17 Indiana. But none of that will matter if the Bearcats don’t take care of business in the season opener against rival Miami (Ohio) on Saturday. Despite having a 14-game winning streak against the RedHawks, most games have been close. That includes 2019 when Miami jumped out to a 10-0 lead before the Bearcats rallied for a 35-13 win. Of the 124 meetings, 54 have been decided by seven points or less.