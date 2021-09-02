LEADING OFF: Mets acting GM Scott set for DUI court date

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott is due in court two days after he was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated following a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house. Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test. Also, Giants right-hander Logan Webb seeks his 14th consecutive start allowing two or fewer runs when he faces the NL Central-leading Brewers.