Illinois hosts dangerous UTSA, eager to go 2-0 under Bielema

AP National Sports

By TERRY TOWERY

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — New Illinois coach Bret Bielema took the first step last week toward restoring relevance to a tired football program by beating favored Nebraska in an early Big Ten conference matchup. But questions linger in Champaign. What does that win mean in the grand scheme of things? Is Illinois as good as it looked in beating the Huskers 30-22 with its backup quarterback? Or is Nebraska really that bad? Some of those questions may be answered Saturday when an underrated and dangerous UTSA team comes to town.