Falcons sign RB Wayne Gallman, former Clemson star

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed running back Wayne Gallman, a former Clemson star who was cut this week by the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons released running back Qadree Ollison to make room for Gallman on the 53-man roster. The 26-year-old Gallman is a native of the Atlanta suburb of Loganville, He rushed for a career-best 682 yards and six touchdowns last season for the New York Giants. Gallman signed with the 49ers in free agency, only to be released this week in San Francisco’s final round of cuts. The Falcons signed him to back up Mike Davis.