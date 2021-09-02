EXPLAINER: FIFA hadn’t enforced racism ban on Hungary fans

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

England players being targeted with racist chants by Hungary fans on Thursday will have be no surprise to soccer authorities. Hungary had already been ordered by UEFA to play its next two matches in empty stadiums after the racist abuse and homophobia by their supporters marred games in Budapest during the European Championship in June. So why was there any crowd at all for Hungary’s first game since the Euros, when England visited on Thursday night? Sporting bureaucracy. Hungary was hosting England in European qualifying for next year’s World Cup, a game which fell under the jurisdiction of global governing body FIFA rather than UEFA.