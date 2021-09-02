Skip to Content
Coyotes submit proposal for two land parcels in Tempe

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have submitted a bid for two parcels of a 46-acre tract of land in what could be the first step to landing a permanent home. The City of Tempe said it received one response before the deadline to a request for proposals issued in July for a mixed-use project incorporating a professional sports franchise and entertainment district on city-owned land near Arizona State University. The city legally could not name the entity that submitted the response, but the Coyotes confirmed in a statement they put in the bid. The evaluation process is expected to take several months and will include extensive examinations, with opportunities for community feedback.

Associated Press

