‘What’s the issue?’ Tsitsipas undaunted by boos at US Open

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas has heard boos from the crowd for yet another long trip off court after dropping a set during a second-round victory over Adrian Mannarino. Tsitsipas says he is not doing anything that breaks the rules. And he is right about that, because the Grand Slam rule book does not specify a time limit for toilet breaks. It just says players are allowed a reasonable amount of time off court between sets. The third-seeded Tsitsipas hit 27 aces and beat Mannarino 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0 with the roof closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium because of heavy rain from remnants of Hurricane Ida on Wednesday night.