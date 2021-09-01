Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt dealing with knee injury

AP National Sports

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt is dealing with a knee injury, leaving his status for a Week 1 visit to Buffalo uncertain. Tuitt did not practice with his teammates at all during training camp, though coach Mike Tomlin declined to go into specifics about why Tuitt was sitting out. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler says Tuitt has an unspecified issue with one of his knees. Butler added he expects Tuitt to be back at some point but isn’t sure when. The 28-year-old is coming off a career-best 11 sacks during the 2020 season.