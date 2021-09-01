Seahawks expect to be contenders again in loaded NFC West

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks expect to be contenders again in the loaded NFC West. Their starters could rival any other team in the league, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, budding star wide receiver DK Metcalf and safety Jamal Adams. But depth could be a concern as Seattle appears thin at some positions behind the starters. The Seahawks are also unsettled at cornerback and who the No. 3 option will be in the passing game. It’s a critical year for the Seahawks, who haven’t advanced past the second round of the playoffs since 2014. Another early exit could lead to an offseason of major changes.