No. 10 Tar Heels, Hokies meet in pivotal early ACC matchup

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

An early upper hand in the ACC’s Coastal Division race and some redemption will be on the line when No. 10 North Carolina plays at Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels are the division favorites and rolled up 656 yards in a 56-45 victory against the Hokies last season, But that Virginia Tech team was decimated by injuries and COVID-19 quarantining. This one is healthy and determined to show star quarterback Sam Howell and the Tar Heels a less porous defense.