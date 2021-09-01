Muñoz is latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19

AP National Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Boston infielder Yairo Muñoz has become the latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19 as the virus surge impacting the team remains unrelenting. Eight Boston players and two coaches have either had a positive test or have been identified as close contacts since Friday. Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled in the second inning of Tuesday night’s 8-5 loss to the Rays because of a positive test. The Red Sox began Wednesday with a one-game lead over Oakland for the second AL wild card.