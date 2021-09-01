Kimi Raikkonen to retire at end of Formula One season

AP National Sports

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Kimi Raikkonen will retire at the end of the Formula One season, concluding a career that spanned two decades and included the 2007 world championship. Raikkonen is in the final year of his contract with Alfa Romeo. Raikkonen’s retirement will open a seat at Alfa Romeo for the 2022 season. The team has fielded the same lineup of Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for the past three seasons. The 41-year-old has 21 career victories, his last in 2018 at the United States Grand Prix. He’s scored two points this year.