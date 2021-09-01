Grichuk breaks tie in 8th, Blue Jays beat Orioles 5-4

AP National Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4. Marcus Semien hit a solo home run and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and two RBIs for Toronto. Tim Mayza worked one inning for the win and Jordan Romano finished for his 15th save in 16 chances. Toronto scored more than three runs for the third time in its past 13 games. The Blue Jays remain 4 1/2 games behind Boston for the second AL wild card, with Oakland and Seattle in between.