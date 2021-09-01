Canada coach on spying in CONCACAF: ‘It’s a tricky place’

AP National Sports

TORONTO (AP) — Honduras stopped a training session ahead of its World Cup qualifier against Canada after spotting a drone above the field, according to reports in Honduran media. Canada coach John Herdman says “I’d imagine there’s probably a lot of people in Canada that fly drones.” He adds “I know for sure we won’t be heading into people’s countries too early because with drones these days, people can obviously capture footage. You’ve got to be really careful. So yeah, you got to be careful in CONCACAF. It’s a tricky place.”