Brady, Bucs embrace challenge of repeating as SB champions

It’s Super Bowl or bust for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who embrace the challenge of becoming the first team to repeat as NFL champions since the 2003 and 2004 Brady-led New England Patriots. The Bucs return all 22 starters. Brady has a plethora of offensive playmakers at his disposal and Tampa Bay’s defense is eager to do its part to help Brady hoist an eighth Lombardi Trophy. The Bucs went 15-5 last season, finishing on an eight-game winning streak that included postseason wins over Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.