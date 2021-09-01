A trade for Watson? Dolphins coach says Tua is his QB

AP National Sports

By ALAIN POUPART

Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has publicly expressed his support for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. That may or may not tamp down speculation about the team’s interest in Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson. Flores says Tagovailoa will be the Week 1 starter against the New England Patriots on Sept. 12. The Dolphins have declined to confirm or deny reports they have engaged in trade talks to acquire Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women. He has denied the allegations.