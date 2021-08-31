Skip to Content
The comeback: D’Eriq King’s rehab success gives Miami hope

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — It was either the first or second day of Miami training camp. D’Eriq King was running a quarterback keeper. He planted his right foot in the turf, bent his surgically rebuilt knee, made a hard cut and took off. Nothing bad happened. And just like that, Miami’s offseason became a success. Much of the hope that No. 14 Miami carries into this season and Saturday’s season-opener in Atlanta against No. 1 Alabama is because of King. He’s the sixth-year dual-threat quarterback who tore his right ACL in the Hurricanes’ bowl game against Oklahoma State last December. He vowed that he’d be back to face Alabama. And he is.

