No. 12 Wisconsin dismisses freshman RB Crawford from team

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has dismissed freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team. The Badgers also suspended freshman running back Antwan Roberts. School officials didn’t specify the reasons for the disciplinary measures. Crawford and Roberts both signed with Wisconsin in December as consensus three-star recruits. Crawford is from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Roberts is from Nashville, Tennessee. The 12th-ranked Badgers open their season Saturday at home against No. 19 Penn State.