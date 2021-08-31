LEADING OFF: Báez, Lindor set to hear from miffed Mets fans

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Mets fans get their say after it was revealed stars Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez were among the New York players making derogatory hand gestures at Citi Field crowds. Frustrated at their team’s poor play in August, Mets fans have been booing the club. Báez said Sunday that he and teammates have been turning double thumbs down on the crowd in response. Mets President Sandy Alderson said the comments and signals were “totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.” The Mets were off Monday. They return to action at home on Tuesday afternoon, playing Miami in the resumption of a nine-inning game that was suspended after just one out because of rain on April 11. The Marlins and New York then play a seven-inning game at night.