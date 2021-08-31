Bathroom stall: Tennis toilet break talk swirls in Flush-ing

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — How long is too long to take in the bathroom? That is a real debate at the U.S. Open tennis tournament thanks to a kerfuffle between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas about the sport’s toilet break rule. Article I, Section W, Paragraph 4 of the 2021 Grand Slam rule book limits women to one trip off court and men to two “for a reasonable time for a toilet break, a change of attire break, or both.” The discussion at Flushing Meadows swirls around whether it was “reasonable” that play was delayed for more than eight minutes because Tsitsipas took his time between the fourth and fifth sets of a victory over Murray.