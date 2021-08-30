Waiting game: Florida QB Jones gets shot after sitting years

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Emory Jones first landed on Dan Mullen’s recruiting radar seven years ago. Jones was a high school freshman in LaGrange, Georgia, and Mullen was scouring the country for another spread quarterback at Mississippi State. They bonded quickly, and when Mullen took over in Gainesville three years later, he asked Jones to join him. Jones obliged and became Mullen’s first hand-picked quarterback to sign with the Gators. Now, after waiting three years behind Feleipe Franks and then Kyle Trask, Jones finally gets his chance when No. 13 Florida opens the season against Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.