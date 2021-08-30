Stephens, Keys have practice plans wrecked by US Open match

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys are close friends who were supposed to be practice partners. Those plans were scrapped once the U.S. Open draw was unveiled. The Americans were drawn to face each other in the first round in a rematch of the 2017 final. Stephens came out on the winning side again. She beat Keys 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7) in the opening match of the tournament in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Keys said she had a feeling she and Stephens would be paired in the first round. She played much better than in their final, when Stephens routed her 6-3, 6-0.