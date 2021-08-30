Seahawks add depth at CB trading for Sidney Jones from Jags

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have acquired cornerback Sidney Jones IV in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Seattle’s cornerback position has emerged as one of the biggest unknowns for the Seahawks heading into the season. Jones is returning to the town where he was a star in college at Washington. Jacksonville is expected to receive a late-round draft pick in exchange for Jones. Jones spent his first three season in Philadelphia before joining Jacksonville last year. Jones struggled early in his career to recover from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during Washington’s Pro Day in 2017.