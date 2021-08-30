Ravens facing challenge after losing Dobbins for season

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have put running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury. Now running back Gus Edwards and the rest of Baltimore’s depth will be tested. Dobbins was hurt on a screen pass in Saturday night’s preseason finale at Washington, and now the Ravens have to replace a major part of their offense. Baltimore led the NFL in rushing last season, with quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the way. Dobbins ran for 805 yards as a rookie, and Edwards wasn’t far behind at 723.