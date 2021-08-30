Osaka makes winning return to Grand Slam tennis at US Open

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka has made a dominant return to Grand Slam tennis by grabbing eight of the last nine games in her first-round match at the U.S. Open. The two-time champion in New York beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1 in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Osaka had not played a match at one of her sport’s four major tournaments since pulling out before the second round of the French Open to take a mental health break. She then sat out Wimbledon, too. Osaka saved all eight break points she faced against Bouzkova and compiled a 34-10 edge in total winners.