Ida fallout: Tulane game vs. No. 2 Sooners moved to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tulane’s season opener against No. 2 Oklahoma this weekend has been moved from New Orleans to the Sooners’ home field. Both schools says the move to Norman, Oklahoma, made sense given the destruction in New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida. Tulane’s atheltic department is operating out of Birmingham, Alabama, until it is safe to return to their campus in New Orleans. The Sooners say Tulane will remain the home team for Saturday’s game and retain all net proceeds from ticket sales.