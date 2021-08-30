Heupel names Michigan transfer Joe Milton Vols’ starting QB

AP National Sports

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has named Joe Milton as the Volunteers’ starting quarterback four days before the season opener against Bowling Green. Milton arrived on campus this spring after three years at Michigan. He beat out Harrison Bailey and Hendon Hooker who transferred from Virginia Tech. Heupel says MIlton has a grasp of the Vols’ offense in a short amount of time. That combined with his physical abilities and decision-making to earn the job. Milton started five of Michigan’s six games last season. Heupel says Milton has run the No. 1 offense up to 10 days before game week.