European champion Italy chasing record against Bulgaria

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Newly-crowned European champion Italy is looking to start again where it left off as it chases a long-standing record. Italy plays Bulgaria on Thursday in the first of three World Cup qualifiers in quick succession, its first match since beating England in the Euro 2020 final in July. If the Azzurri avoid defeat at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence they will match Spain’s record of 35 matches unbeaten. Italy then faces Switzerland and Lithuania. Italy is top of Group C after winning its first three qualifying games without conceding a goal. Switzerland is three points behind the Azzurri but has played one match fewer.