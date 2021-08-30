Bills relieve logjam at DE, trade Darryl Johnson to Panthers

AP National Sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills relieved a logjam at defensive end by trading Darryl Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. Buffalo acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft in a trade completed a day before NFL teams are required to cut their rosters to 53 players. Johnson proved to be the odd-man out at a pass-rushing position the Bills spent the offseason restocking with talent by drafting Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham. Johnson was used sparingly on defense during his two seasons in Buffalo, while his true value came on special teams.