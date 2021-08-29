Ravens’ Dobbins expected to miss season because of torn ACL

AP National Sports

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to miss the 2021 season with a torn ACL. Zac Hiller, Dobbins’ agent, retweeted an ESPN report about the injury, and Hiller said Dobbins will come back “bigger stronger faster.” Dobbins left the Ravens’ preseason finale at Washington on Saturday night midway through the first quarter following his injury, and coach John Harbaugh said only that the former Ohio State star would be evaluated. The news Sunday is a blow for Baltimore, which led the NFL in rushing last season.