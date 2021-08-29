Boo who? Báez says Mets flashing thumbs down on fickle fans

AP National Sports

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Báez and his New York Mets teammates turned the boos at Citi Field to cheers this weekend — and then turned their thumbs upside down at fans. Báez launched a 444-foot home run that gave New York the lead for good Sunday in a 9-4 win over the Washington Nationals. Later, he said the thumbs-down gesture flashed by Mets following hits was a response to fans who have booed the club during a rough August. The Mets are 8-19 this month, dropping them from the NL East lead to third place, 7 1/2 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves. Báez, his good friend Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar all were seen flashing the thumbs-down sign after hits Sunday.