Galvis, Suarez lead Phillies over Arizona for 3rd win in row

AP National Sports

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freddy Galvis drove in three runs and Rafael Marchand and Travis Jankowski hit back-to-back RBI triples that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4. Bryce Harper, Jean Segura and Marchand each had two hits for the Phillies, who have won three in a row and remained 4 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta. Ranger Suarez allowed only one run in 5 1/3 innings for the win. In six starts since leaving the closer’s role to solidify the back of the rotation, he is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 26 2/3 innings.