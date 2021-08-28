Verstappen leads final practice for Belgian GP, Hamilton 3rd

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen leads the third and final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday. Verstappen was .95 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez and 1.07 seconds ahead of Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. McLaren driver Lando Norris was fourth in slippery conditions as rain fell persistently on the the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Hamilton leads Verstappen by eight points after 11 races. Hamilton is chasing a fifth win at the Belgian GP and a record-extending 100th win overall.