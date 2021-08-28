Parlow Cone to seek 4-year term as US Soccer president

AP National Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — Cindy Parlow Cone will seek a full four-year term as U.S. Soccer Federation president in February 2022. Parlow Cone is a former national team midfielder. She became president in 2020 when Carlos Cordeiro quit following a backlash over the federation’s filings in a gender discrimination lawsuit filed by women’s national team players. Parlow Cone had been elected vice president in 2019 and moved up when Cordeiro quit. She ran unopposed last winter for the final year of Cordeiro’s term.