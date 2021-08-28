Hurricanes tender $6.1M offer sheet to Canadiens’ Kotkanemi

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The Carolina Hurricanes have tendered an offer sheet to Montreal Canadiens restricted free agent Jesperi Kotkaniemi. It’s a one-year deal worth $6.1 million. The Canadiens have seven days to match or receive a first- and a third-round pick as compensation. Carolina offer-sheeting Kotkaniemi comes two years after Montreal did the same to Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho. The Hurricanes matched that $42.3 million, five-year offer sheet. Carolina’s Twitter account posted the message “People don’t forget” in reference to the 2019 offer sheet tendered to Aho and mentioned the $20 signing bonus in Kotkaniemi’s deal. That’s Aho’s jersey number.