Charbonnet has 3 TDs in UCLA debut as Bruins rout Hawaii

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Zach Charbonnet rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns in his UCLA debut as the Bruins rolled to a 44-10 season-opening victory over Hawaii Saturday at the Rose Bowl. UCLA scored on its first five possessions as it snapped an eight-game losing streak to teams outside the Pac-12. Six of those defeats were under Chip Kelly, who is in his fourth season. Charbonnet, who was at Michigan the past two seasons, scored all of his touchdowns in the first half as the Bruins roared out to a 31-3 lead at halftime.